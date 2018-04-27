Cranbrook taking action for mosquito control

Early monitoring shows a lot of mosquito larvae activity, and with snowmelt underway, the City of Cranbrook is taking steps for bug control over the summer.

First treatments to sites where mosquito larvae have been found by using a granular larvicide called Aquabac. The larvicide contains a natural bacteria called Bti, which targets the larvae but does not harm birds, mammals, other insects or amphibians, according to the city.

The city will be conducting a second round of treatment to the Alkali lakes in the Community Forest this week, using a helicopter to drop the Bti in targeted areas. Treatment from the air using a helicopter will allow the city maximize the effect of Bti by treating larger areas more quickly.

Potential mosquito breeding sites will be continually monitored and treated as needed throughout the spring and summer.

However, the public has a role to play in mosquito control as well.

Standing water on residential or commercial properties are potential breeding grounds for mosquitos and should be eliminated.

Standing water sources could include:

• Clogged gutters and ditches,

• Trays under flower pots,

• Outside pets’ dishes,

• Children’s pools and toys,

• Untreated or unmaintained pools or ponds,

• Bird baths and feeders,

• Tarps,

• Canoes / boats,

• Tires

Residents are encouraged to call the Mosquito Hotline at (250) 421-1294 to report potential mosquito development sites or for more information regarding the Mosquito Control Program.

Previous story
The eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack identified
Next story
Former B.C. housing minister denies rumours he’s eyeing Surrey mayor’s chair

Just Posted

Cranbrook taking action for mosquito control

Early monitoring shows a lot of mosquito larvae activity, and with snowmelt… Continue reading

Good Fire, Bad Fire: The benefits of prescribed burning

Ian Adams The sight of the large plume of smoke yesterday from… Continue reading

Fernie needs workers; reaches out to Cranbrook

Fernie is in a crisis situation, and is reaching out to other communities — especially Cranbrook — to help solve what’s becoming a great and growing problem.

CCT revives Neil Simon for final play of the season

“The Sunshine Boys” brings the spirit of vaudeville to the Cranbrook stage

Prescribed burn underway, smoke visible through Friday

Paul Rodgers A prescribed burn is underway near the ?Aq’am community, after… Continue reading

VIDEO: Turtle Day at Elizabeth Lake

Turtle Day took place on Tuesday, April 24 at the Elizabeth Lake… Continue reading

Sometimes I wish I didn’t have faith

Yme Woensdregt There’s a story at the end of the Gospel of… Continue reading

World O’ Words: Atavism, and other words starting with A

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess on the birth of their third… Continue reading

UPDATED: Man who died after possible attack near Vancouver casino is identified

Christopher Thomas Schiller, 37, was rushed to hospital from the Parq casino but died in surgery

Marijuana impairment testing remains hazy: B.C.

Provinces, including B.C., are working through the kinks around marijuana legalization

Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules

In situ production is one of the two ways of extracting bitumen from the oilsands in Alberta

U.S., Japanese-based firms named as prime contractor for B.C. LNG plant

In March, B.C.’s government offered new conditions, tax incentives for liquefied natural gas projects

Trump threatens countries who don’t back US World Cup bid

The B.C. NDP said they wouldn’t support the bid earlier this year

B.C. millennials more likely to donate time than cash: poll

They are also more likely to volunteer so they can meet new people, rather than just help the cause

Most Read