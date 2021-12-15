Cranbrook skicross racer earns World Cup bronze at Switzerland event

Canadian skicross athletes Jared Schmidt, Marielle Thompson and Zoe Chore. Photo courtesy Stanley Hayer/Alpine Canada

Canadian skicross athletes Jared Schmidt, Marielle Thompson and Zoe Chore. Photo courtesy Stanley Hayer/Alpine Canada

Zoe Chore makes first podium appearance on World Cup circuit at Switzerland event

Cranbrook skicross racer Zoe Chore staked a claim to her first World Cup podium finish with a bronze medal following results from a race in Switzerland on Tuesday.

Fellow Canadian teammate Marielle Thompson landed at the top of the podium in her return to the ski cross circuit following an injury last March.

“I feel awesome. Anything can happen in ski cross, so you kinda got to keep it going all the way until the finish,” said Thompson, in an Alpine Canada media release. “I love the night event, it’s such a fun atmosphere.”

“I really enjoyed the start section, I found it very technical,” adds Chore. “I really shine in the heats and that showed today, it was a lot of fun out there.”

Chore has been active on the World Cup circuit this fall, with stops in China and France for FIS-sanctioned events.

On the men’s side of the Switzerland race, Ottawa product Jared Schmidt also landed on the podium for a bronze medal.

