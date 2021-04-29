Cranbrook set to begin curbside recycling collection program

Automated curbside recycling collection to start in Cranbrook on Monday, May 3. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.

Automated curbside recycling collection in Cranbrook is set to start next week.

On Monday, May 3, the program will start collection in the southern neighbourhood of the city around 17th St. S — Zone 3A — on a schedule that picks up recyclable material once every two weeks in 10 zones across Cranbrook.

Over the last few weeks, recycling carts to have been delivered to homes across the city. Recycling collection will be done from the street, and not from an alley, if a residential home uses an alley for garbage collection.

“I am excited to see the curbside recycling program ready to begin collection service next week, and I know residents will be pleased with this service,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “I want to thank our staff for all their hard work getting this program underway.

“Thank you again to the RDEK and RecycleBC for working with us and funding the purchase of the carts. To be able to offer curbside recycling to our community without impacting utility fees was an opportunity that would have been difficult to say no to.”

If anyone hasn’t received a recycling cart, contact the city at 250-426-4211.

Most recyclable material is accepted through curbside collection, however, there are a few items that are not.

Glass, soft plastics (such as grocery bags, plastic wrapping or plastic overwrap), styrofoam packaging (cushion packaging and food trays) and electronics are not accepted, but can be taken to the RecycleBC depot at the Cranbrook Transfer Station.

Staff will be checking carts randomly for the first month to ensure recycling material being left out is clean, free of contaminants and contain only the accepted material for pickup.

“During these checks, we will remove any materials that can’t be picked up and place them in a plastic bag beside your cart to let you know these can’t be recycled or that they need to be disposed of at the RecycleBC depot at the Cranbrook Transfer Station,” said Katelyn Pocha, Water and Wastewater Project Manager for the City of Cranbrook.

“We invite residents to come out and chat with us if we are checking your cart. We want to help you understand how to get the most out of this program.”

A map of the recycling collection zones and pickup schedules is available on the city’s website.