Automated curbside recycling collection to start in Cranbrook on Monday, May 3. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.

Automated curbside recycling collection to start in Cranbrook on Monday, May 3. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.

Cranbrook set to begin curbside recycling collection program

Automated curbside recycling collection in Cranbrook is set to start next week.

On Monday, May 3, the program will start collection in the southern neighbourhood of the city around 17th St. S — Zone 3A — on a schedule that picks up recyclable material once every two weeks in 10 zones across Cranbrook.

Over the last few weeks, recycling carts to have been delivered to homes across the city. Recycling collection will be done from the street, and not from an alley, if a residential home uses an alley for garbage collection.

“I am excited to see the curbside recycling program ready to begin collection service next week, and I know residents will be pleased with this service,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “I want to thank our staff for all their hard work getting this program underway.

“Thank you again to the RDEK and RecycleBC for working with us and funding the purchase of the carts. To be able to offer curbside recycling to our community without impacting utility fees was an opportunity that would have been difficult to say no to.”

If anyone hasn’t received a recycling cart, contact the city at 250-426-4211.

Most recyclable material is accepted through curbside collection, however, there are a few items that are not.

Glass, soft plastics (such as grocery bags, plastic wrapping or plastic overwrap), styrofoam packaging (cushion packaging and food trays) and electronics are not accepted, but can be taken to the RecycleBC depot at the Cranbrook Transfer Station.

Staff will be checking carts randomly for the first month to ensure recycling material being left out is clean, free of contaminants and contain only the accepted material for pickup.

“During these checks, we will remove any materials that can’t be picked up and place them in a plastic bag beside your cart to let you know these can’t be recycled or that they need to be disposed of at the RecycleBC depot at the Cranbrook Transfer Station,” said Katelyn Pocha, Water and Wastewater Project Manager for the City of Cranbrook.

“We invite residents to come out and chat with us if we are checking your cart. We want to help you understand how to get the most out of this program.”

A map of the recycling collection zones and pickup schedules is available on the city’s website.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. nears 500 fatal overdoses in 1st quarter of 2021; 158 deaths in March
Next story
Ontario to give all workers 3 paid sick days, reimburse businesses

Just Posted

Sherry Benko of Buds and Blooms in Sparwood plans to spread some cheer on National Nurses Day. (Scott Tibballs/The Free Press)
Brighten an Elk Valley worker’s day with a bouquet this National Nurses Day

Sherry Benko is organizing the delivery of fresh flowers and gifts to 78 nurses in three communities this May

College of the Rockies President Paul Vogt unveils the institution’s new Two-Year Action Plan. Photo courtesy College of the Rockies.
Two-year action plan to guide College of the Rockies post-pandemic

The College of the Rockies has formally unveiled a two-year action plan… Continue reading

Automated curbside recycling collection to start in Cranbrook on Monday, May 3. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
Cranbrook set to begin curbside recycling collection program

Automated curbside recycling collection in Cranbrook is set to start next week.… Continue reading

1914
It happened this week in 1914

April 25 – May 1: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Kelly Fosbery receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
74 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

There are 659 active cases of COVID-19 in the region

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. to remove speculation ‘air tax’ passed on to commercial tenants

Tax applies to empty space above property because it’s vacant

Naloxone kits. (Ministry of Health photo)
B.C. nears 500 fatal overdoses in 1st quarter of 2021; 158 deaths in March

Deaths mark a 41% increase from March of last year

British Columbia Premier John Horgan arrives before the budget speech from the legislative assembly at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Worker fears getting COVID-19 without sick leave, wants B.C. to act

Premier John Horgan has said the province is considering its own sick-leave program

Commissioner Austin Cullen, lawyer Brock Martland, and former cabinet minister and Langley East MLA Rich Coleman, as Coleman testified before the money laundering commission on Wednesday, April 28. (Screengrab)
Coleman deflects questions about money laundering in B.C. casinos at hearing

The longtime former Langley MLA was asked about disbanding a gambling crime police unit

Loren Barr, a stem cell transplant patient in the Comox Valley, is trying to raise awareness what he calls a “second dose situation.” Scott Stanfield photo
Immunocompromised B.C. man slams province over second dose vaccine delays

Stem cell transplant patient says delays are putting vulnerable people at risk

B.C.’s construction industry continues to be the No. 1 employer in B.C.’s goods sector, with more than 219,500 people relying directly on construction for a paycheque. (Black Press Media file photo)
Survey shows B.C. construction industry building career opportunities

Estimated 11,331 construction jobs in B.C. will go unfilled by 2030 due to labour shortages

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read