File photo

Cranbrook Search and Rescue responds to injured snowmobiler on Sunday

One injured snowmobiler was taken by STARS Air ambulance to Calgary, following a response by Cranbrook Search and Rescue to a serious accident in the Perry Creek FSR area on Sunday, March 6.

Cranbrook Search and Rescue was called to the airport to meet Eclipse Helicopters, flying into the area with an Avalanche Technician, a Rescue Technician and a BC Emergency Health Services Advance Care Paramedic.

Ground crews with Kimberley Search and Rescue also responded to a staging area with snowmobiles and a tracked side-by-side.

Once the scene was located, search and rescue crews decided it would be best for STARS Air Ambulance to fly the patient to hospital in Calgary, due to the nature of the subject’s injures. All emergency response personnel worked together to get the patient loaded into the STARS Air Ambulance, and further stabilize them.

Cranbrook Search and Rescue thanks partners at Eclipse Helicopters, BCEHS, STARS Air Ambulance, as well as bystanders for a well coordinated scene.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Previous story
B.C. MLA slams new Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship
Next story
Heritage home explodes in Penticton, flames spread to neighbouring apartment

Just Posted

File photo
Cranbrook Search and Rescue responds to injured snowmobiler on Sunday

1915
It happened this week in 1915

Public Works is responding to reports of road maintenance issues as the current freeze and thaw cycle is wreaking havoc on local streets. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook
Freeze-thaw cycle causing road maintenance issues, says city

Cranbrook’s Rhys Bentham and goalie Nathan Airey watch the puck fly over the net in Saturday night BCHL action in Wenatchee, Washington. (Dale Fletcher photo()
Bucks split weekend games against Wild