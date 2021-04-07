Cranbrook Search and Rescue respond to multiple calls over Easter weekend

SAR, BCEHS and Bighorn Helicopters worked together to successfully help several injured people

Cranbrook SAR, Bighorn Helicopters and BCEHS responded to multiple calls over the long weekend. (Cranbrook SAR file)

Cranbrook Search and Rescue is reporting a busy Easter weekend, having responded to multiple calls over the course of several days.

SAR reports that on Friday, April 2, the team was called to assist BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) with a person who had been bucked off of a horse in the Bull River area.

“Members arrived at the hall and responded in Rescue 2 and 3. While on route to the scene, Cranbrook SAR was called to Lake Koocanusa for a side-by-side roll over,” Cranbrook SAR wrote in their report. “Rescue 3 diverted to Lake Koocanusa and Rescue 1 joined the response, while Rescue 2 continued to the first call.”

Team two arrived up the Bull River Forest Service Road to find the patient about one kilometre from the main road, experiencing hip and bank pain, SAR explained.

“The team packaged the patient and then utilized the team’s side-by-side to transport to a waiting ambulance on the main road,” said SAR.

READ MORE: Search and rescue should be a last resort – Revelstoke Search and Rescue

Meanwhile, rescue team three arrived at Lake Koocanusa to find the driver of the side-by-side had done a sharp turn when the vehicle rolled over.

“A team medic did a primary survey of the patient and found a severe chest injury, it was quickly determined that due to location and injuries a helicopter was necessary,” SAR explained.

Bighorn Helicopters responded, while BCEHS and Cranbrook SAR medics were able to treat the patient and package him into the helicopter.

“Bighorn Helicopters arrived with another SAR medic and flew the patient to Bighorn Helicopters’ hanger, where another BCEHS crew was waiting,” Cranbrook SAR wrote.

On Monday, April 5, BCEHS called on Cranbrook SAR to help evacuate a woman with an ankle injury, located up Isadore Canyon along the B-line Trail. SAR says that seven members responded and were able to locate the woman, who was with two paramedics at the time.

“The team executed their plan to stretcher carry the injured patient out of the tricky location to the waiting side-by-side, then transferred to ambulance,” said SAR. “It was a great response from BCEHS, Cranbrook SAR and Bighorn Helicopters with two major trauma calls at once. All worked well together to provide the best care for all three patients.”



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.