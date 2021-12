Trees can still be taken to the Cranbrook Transfer Station

(Townsman file)

The Cranbrook Scouts and Girl Guides have cancelled their annual Christmas tree pickup, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 8, 2022.

The two groups say that the cancellation is in-part due to directives from Scouts Canada, along with the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, wanting to keep the youth and families safe.

All Christmas trees can be dropped off and recycled for free at the Cranbrook Transfer Station during regular operating hours.