Cranbrook SAR tasked out twice over the last week

Cranbrook Search and Rescue Highway Division responded to two incidents over the course of this past week.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Cranbrook Search and Rescue Highway Division was tasked out by BC Ambulance Service to a single motor vehicle accident on Hwy 3/95, just south of Moyie at 7:45 a.m.

The single occupant of the vehicle had hit black ice, resulting in the accident, however, no injuries were reported.

On Dec. 5, Cranbrook Search and Rescue Highway Division was tasked out by BC Ambulance Service to a single vehicle accident with a Semi Truck on Hwy 3/95 north of Moyie at 12:45 a.m.

The single occupant of the semi truck had also hit black ice, and landed in the ditch as a result.

No injuries were reported.



