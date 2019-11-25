Cranbrook SAR respond to two motor vehicle incidents

Cranbrook Search and Rescue assisted RCMP with two single motor vehicle incidents on Sunday morning out in the Moyie area.

The first incident was reported at 10 a.m. on Highway 3/95 near Moyie Lake.

“The single occupant of this vehicle lost control when they hit black ice on the highway,” reads a media release from Cranbrook SAR. “No Injuries were reported.”

Half an hour later, Cranbrook SAR received a second call and was dispatched 300 metres south of the first accident scene to another incident.

“The single occupant of the second accident was taken to East Kootenay Regional Hospital with undetermined injuries,” according to the release.