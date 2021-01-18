Cranbrook Search and Rescue safely and effectively rescued an injured snowmobiler on January 16. Pictured are six members took part in a Avalanche Skills Training Level 1 course, which also took place on the 16th. Members are required to have at minimum AST1 for winter responses. (Facebook/Cranbrook SAR file)

Cranbrook SAR rescues injured snowmobiler from Lumberton area

A helicopter crew assisted in safely and quickly located the injured person

Cranbrook Search and Rescue was called to the Lumberton area on the weekend to rescue and injured snowmobiler. Luckily, they were able to locate the person safely and quickly get them to emergency services.

Nick Bevwell, Search Manager with Cranbrook SAR says that the injury was to the lower leg. The SAR team called in Bighorn Helicopters to assist with the rescue.

“The avalanche tech did several passes of the area and deemed it safe to land so we were able to get the person out of there safely,” said Bevwell.

According to a Facebook post from Cranbrook SAR, snowmobilers assisted in the rescue as well.

“The rescue techs packed the patient quickly [and] additional snowmobilers assisted in moving the injured person to the helicopter,” reads the post. “The injured person was then flown to the Bighorn Helicopters hanger and handed over to BCEHS. We would like to thank the snowmobilers from a separate group that were able to assist in moving the injured person to the helicopter. It was greatly appreciated!”

Lumberton is a popular area for many local snowmobilers, with many flocking to the mountains every the weekend. Bevwell says that conditions can change from day to day and it’s important to check the avalanche bulletins before heading out.

“Make sure you have your avalanche gear and that you practice using it,” Bevwell adds. “Depending on the length of time it takes for Search and Rescue to get to someone, the best chance of survival is knowing how to use your gear to successfully execute a companion rescue.”

According to the avalanche report for Monday, January 18, the danger ratings are considerable and moderate in the Purcells, moderate in the South Rockies, and moderate in the Kootenay-Boundary region.

Most Read