Cranbrook Santa Claus Parade cancelled for second year in a row

JCI Kootenay has announced that their annual Santa Claus Parade has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to provincial and regional COVID-19 restrictions.

The parade was cancelled in 2020 as restrictions did not allow for large public gatherings. JCI Kootenay cited the same concerns with hosting the parade this year, and therefore have decided it best not to move forward with the parade for 2021.

“It is with great disappointment that JCI Kootenay announces the cancellation of the 2021 Santa Claus Parade,” the organization said in an online announcement. “Sadly COVID-19 regulations continue to keep this beloved event from happening and we see no way to safely have the community gather for this event.

“We thank all of our past sponsors and participants for their continued interest in this event and we look forward to joining you all again in 2022 for another magical parade.”

Under current COVID-19 restrictions for Interior Health, outdoor personal gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people. Outdoor organized seated gatherings can have a capacity of 5,000 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is greater (with proof of two vaccination doses).

The Santa Claus Parade is neither an outdoor seated event, nor an outdoor personal event. Interior Health’s regulations state that outdoor organized events with less than 100 people do not require proof of vaccination.



