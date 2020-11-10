The Salvation army is thanking the community with a new monthly customer appreciation day. They are also ramping up plans for the holiday season with their annual community programs. (Fernie Free PressFile Photo)

The Salvation army is thanking the community with a new monthly customer appreciation day. They are also ramping up plans for the holiday season with their annual community programs. (Fernie Free PressFile Photo)

Cranbrook Salvation Army starts up new customer appreciation day

Holiday programs such as hampers, adopt-a-family and kettle donations are also underway

The Cranbrook Salvation Army is thanking the community for their ongoing support by starting up a new monthly customer appreciation day, starting this December.

Customer Appreciation Day will give customers 25 per cent off everything in the store on the first Saturday of each month. This will begin on December 5 and the following sale will take place on January 9. Thereafter, visit the store on the first Saturday of each month for 25 per cent off. Store hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

By donating to and purchasing from the thrift store, the community is benefiting local programs such as food security (school lunches, free meals and food hampers), as well as emergency assistance with clothing, furniture and other necessities, Salvation Army said in a press release.

When you do visit the thrift store, keep in mind that COVID-19 guidelines are in place.

The Salvation Army will continue their food and gift hamper programs for the upcoming holiday season. Applications will be accepted starting November 12. The deadline to apply is December 15.

The Salvation Army Kettle Campaign is also underway. The campaign will take place from November 27 to December 24. Kettles and volunteers will be scattered around town at local stores, so be sure to look for them while doing your holiday shopping and errands.

Last but not least, the Adopt-a-Family program is also currently underway. The Adopt-a-Family program helps families in need over the holidays by anonymously providing them with food and gifts through financial sponsorship.The Salvation Army says that due to the unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, this program is needed more than ever.

For more information on all of the Salvation Army programs and the Customer Appreciation Day events, call 250 426 3612.

READ MORE: RDEK provides $75,000 in provincial funding to Salvation Army, food banks


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two-thirds of Canadians would support a COVID-19 curfew if pandemic severe: Poll
Next story
Gay re-elected RDEK board chair for record 10th year

Just Posted

The Creston Valley Hospital. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Town of Creston confirms positive cases of COVID-19

Mayor Ron Toyota said that the confirmation of test-positive cases of COVID-19 serves as a reminder that the virus is a reality

Rob Gay has been re-elected RDEK board chair, while Susan Clovechok has been elected vice-chair.
Gay re-elected RDEK board chair for record 10th year

The Regional District of East Kootenay board will be led by Rob… Continue reading

The Salvation army is thanking the community with a new monthly customer appreciation day. They are also ramping up plans for the holiday season with their annual community programs. (Fernie Free PressFile Photo)
Cranbrook Salvation Army starts up new customer appreciation day

Holiday programs such as hampers, adopt-a-family and kettle donations are also underway

Alex Trebek on Jeopardy. (Courtesy of CBS Television Distribution)
The Trivia King: A great Canadian

In the midst of all the tumult, I wish to acknowledge the… Continue reading

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 53 additional cases of COVID-19

The total number of cases in the region is now at 898

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

Peter Dawe salutes his son Capt. Matthew Dawe’s grave in Kingston, Ont., on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Capt.Matthew Dawe died in Afghanistan on July 4, 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
Fewer people plan to attend virtual or in-person Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll

The poll found that roughly 71 per cent of respondents will wear a poppy

Letters to the Editor. Black Press file photo.
Letter to the Editor: I live in Creston, and I have COVID-19

“I am still sick, and I don’t know where I contracted this virus, but I want to share my story so that you know that Coronavirus is here in our little community”

What's on at the Cranbrook Public Library
What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby The Library is now open with extended hours (with some… Continue reading

The Village of Salmo says nine cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as of Monday morning. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
UPDATED: Nine cases of COVID-19 in Salmo

The Village of Salmo office, library and youth centre are closed

Dave Choukalos visits with Kevin, the broken winged Canada goose, a few times a week. Dave’s worried Kevin won’t make it through winter. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)
VIDEO: Kevin, the famous Penticton goose, needs help

Humans like Dave Chuokalos want to help their fine-feathered friend who hangs out at Okanagan Lake

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A player takes a corner kick during a soccer match, in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. British Columbia announced new public health measures for the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions on Saturday - including an order for people not to have social interactions outside their immediate household and a ban on indoor group physical activities for two weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Two-thirds of Canadians would support a COVID-19 curfew if pandemic severe: Poll

The prospect of a curfew has been floated in several provinces

Most Read