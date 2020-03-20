Cranbrook Salvation Army modifying operations during COVID-19

The shelter is still in operation, while food has moved to a take-out only system.

Those in need of food and shelter will still have access through the Salvation Army in Cranbrook during the ever-changing COVID-19 conditions.

Major Ginny Kristensen with the Cranbrook Salvation Army explained on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, that their shelter is still operating with a few changes to their food programs.

“The shelter is still in operation, so there’s no change there,” Kristensen said. “But for our lunch and dinner programs, we’ve switched to take-out only.”

The shelter provides dinner on Wednesday evenings, and lunch throughout the rest of the week to those in need.

“Our food share program, the food recovery program, is still in operation as well. It’s very controlled, so we only have a few people in at a time,” Kristensen explained. “All of our food programs will continue on a take-out basis, while it is still safe to do so.”

She asks that those who require any other type of assistance call ahead first and make an appointment. The thrift store is closed for sales, but is still welcoming donations. The local Salvation Army will continue to keep the public updated if anything else changes.

“We want to thank the community for their ongoing support,” Kristensen said. “We are going to do everything we can during this time, but we also want to be safe.”

