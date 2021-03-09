Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary donates $1,000 to Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society

The funds will go directly towards volunteer support over the summer

Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club recently donated $1,000 to the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society (FPPAS) in order to help volunteer support over the summer.

FPPAS became a society in 2014 after collaborating the ‘Dancing in the Park’ and ‘Summer Sounds’ events that were in operation since 2010. The society is reliant on funding support and volunteers to operate.

Rolena Arthur, Chair of the Granting Committee with Sunrise Rotary Club, explained that the $1,000 donation will go towards supporting volunteers this summer.

“Being a volunteer organization, we (Sunrise Rotary) understand the importance of volunteers,” said Arthur. “We are happy to be able to provide support.”

For the past several years FPPAS has held Summer Sounds and Peak Festival events in the summer and fall. Last year the events had to be cancelled because of restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite restrictions, FPPAS was successfully able to host a paired-down version of PeakFest, with ‘Maskerade in Moir’ held over four Saturdays in September for small groups of people.

Jamie Neve, President of FFPAS, explained that plans have begun to host the event as it has been in the past, assuming that restrictions allow.

“We are making plans, the wheels are in motion to host Summer Sounds on the first weekend in July,” said Neve. “Whether or not we are able to will be dependent on vaccinations, restrictions, and public health guidelines on large gatherings.”

Neve adds that if restrictions on large gatherings aren’t lifted by that time, they will push the plans down the road until people can safely gather.

Neve is hopeful, especially after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry recently stated that a post-pandemic world could be possible by the summer time.

In a press briefing on March 4, Henry said that if things “continue to go the way we want them to” our lives will look a little more normal this summer. This is partly in thanks to vaccine rollouts taking place across the country.

READ MORE: Dr. Bonnie Henry predicts a ‘post-pandemic world’ for B.C. this summer

Either way, PeakFest will take place in September as planned, he said.

“If we can’t have Summer Sounds, we’ll do a much bigger splash with PeakFest in September,” said Neve.

All of FPPAS’ events are free to the public thanks to the hard work of volunteers, generous donations from sponsors, and grants.

Neve explains that he and the board have reached out to sponsors and perspective performers for this year’s events.

FPPAS is also currently hosting a membership drive. Residents of Cranbrook and surrounding areas are able to purchase a membership or donate to support the society. Prices range from $10 for a single membership to $25 for families.

FPPAS is also looking for volunteers for this year’s events.

“We are always looking for enthusiastic volunteers who enjoy music and events,” Neve said. “Thank you to Rotary for this donation.”

With files from Sarah Grochowski



