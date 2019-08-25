Cranbrook road paving program continues

The City of Cranbrook will be kicking off some major paving operations this week with asphalt removal and road grading occurring in several locations around the City.

Over the last several weeks BA Blacktop has been working on curb and sidewalk installation as well as drainage upgrades in preparation for the final pavement work.

Starting the morning of August 22nd, asphalt milling will take place on 2nd Street South between Victoria Avenue and 17th Avenue. Operations will move to 23rd and 24th Avenue between 2nd Street North and 6th Street North as well as 6th Street Northwest later that day.

Work will also take place at the Wildstone entrance in Industrial Road “G”.

Dependent on progress, asphalt milling operations will continue to 15th Street South and Larch Drive on Friday, August 23rd.

Many of these roads will also see safety and pedestrian access upgrades, with additional sidewalk being installed on 6th Street Northwest as well as a section of sidewalk providing safer access to the Kinsmen Water Park on 24th Avenue.

The 2019 Paving Program is approximately $1.3 million dollars in value and is scheduled to be complete before the end of September.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. woman meets biological mother, 38 years later

Just Posted

Cranbrook road paving program continues

The City of Cranbrook will be kicking off some major paving operations… Continue reading

Counterfeit bills still being passed in Kimberley Cranbrook area

The $100 counterfeit bills identified in Kimberley earlier this month have been… Continue reading

NDP MPs hold town hall on proposed Green New Deal

Two NDP MPs held a town hall in Cranbrook to present a… Continue reading

Celebrating providers at Community Connections Support Services

Community Connections Support Services had a ‘thank you’ barbeque for local providers in the community

Rocky Mountain Rogues get ready for Saratoga Cup

The Rogues will be looking to defend their championship title from Sept. 7-8 at the Saratoga Cup

VIDEO: B.C. woman meets biological mother, 38 years later

Mother never gave up hope of finding daughter, despite all the obstacles

B.C. VIEWS: Pipelines set to roll as federal politicians posture

Projects to drive B.C., Canadian economy in years ahead

B.C. Lions fall to 1-9 after 13-10 loss to Ticats

Lowly Leos have dropped six straight CFL contests

VIDEO: B.C. woman meets biological mother, 38 years later

Mother never gave up hope of finding daughter, despite all the obstacles

B.C. man who died after rescuing swimmer was known for helping others

Shaun Nugent described as a dad, a coach, a hero and ‘stand-up guy’ at celebration of life

B.C. RCMP plane chases fleeing helicopter as part of major cross-border drug bust

The helicopter eventually landed at a rural property near Chilliwack

Thousands cycle to conquer cancer

The 11th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer took place Saturday morning, Aug. 24 in Surrey, B.C.

PHOTOS: Brazil military begins operations to fight Amazon fires

Amazon fires have become a global issue, escalating tensions between Brazil and European countries

Racist confrontation in Richmond parking lot caught on camera

Woman can be heard yelling racial slurs, swear words at woman in apparent parking dispute

Most Read