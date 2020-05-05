Cranbrook road construction projects underway

Two major road construction projects on tap, repaving operations go to tender this week

The city’s annual capital program is officially underway, as road construction projects ranging from full infrastructure rebuilds to repaving will be ongoing throughout the spring and summer months.

The largest project got started last week, which includes a full reconstruction of 8th Ave. S, between 3rd and 4th St. South. That will include water main and storm sewer upgrades, with full reconstruction and repaving to follow. Mackay Contracting is conducting the project at a cost of $630,000, and is expected to be completed by early August.

The second major project includes major work on 8th St. S, from 3rd Ave to 5th Ave, which will see the replacement of water services, new sidewalks and pavement. That project will be done by Tybo Contracting at a cost of $670,000.

“The dedicated road tax we collect is earmarked to fix our failing infrastructure,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “This year with the devastating effects of COVID-19, it is more important than ever that we continue with these projects. The dollars spent will create employment and support our local economy.”

Residents impacted by construction should be receiving letters from the city containing information about the scheduled work and any potential disruptions to services or requests for property access.

Additionally, given the coronavirus pandemic, city capital works contractors are required to have a safety plan for best practices to address COVID-19 in the workplace and project sites.

“We are excited to get these projects underway that should really improve services to the local residents,” said Mike Matejka, Manager of Infrastructure Planning & Delivery. “We know that disruptions may be felt more with so many people staying home, so the City and its contractors will be making extra efforts to minimize impacts and keep lines of communication open.”

While some projects involve a complete rebuild of the infrastrcture, others are simply repaving existing roads. Some of those repaving efforts include Birch Drive, and 3rd St. S, from 27th to 31st Ave.

Those projects are going out to tender this week and are expected to be underway by the end of May and finished by early September, according to the city.


