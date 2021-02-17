Cranbrook residents concerned after litter, broken glass left at Baker Park

City asks that residents do their part to keep play spaces clean and safe

Cranbrook residents have taken to social media recently to express concerns around garbage and litter left at local parks.

On Monday, several different locals posted to Facebook citing garbage and broken glass they had found at Baker Park.

One resident took matters into her own hands, and cleaned up as much of the mess as she could. She said she hopes that others can do so as well.

“I just want it to be known that I don’t want the privileges for use taken away. I think it would be really great if a volunteer group could be formed to help the city with these sorts of things when they aren’t available to get to it,” said Ashley Marie, Cranbrook resident.

Stacey Paulsen, Director of Recreation and Culture for the City of Cranbrook, gave a similar statement, asking people to respect the park by throwing their garbage in the bins provided. He said that there should be no concern about the City shutting down any facilities because of incidents like these, but rather people need to inform the City when these things happen.

“It’s always unfortunate when people aren’t using the garbage cans. Staff always tries to respond to these matters quickly,” said Paulsen, adding that there are very few staff members available on the weekends. “If people do notice a mess or a similar situation, we encourage them to report it through the City’s 311 app. Report the incident directly through there and that will ensure that it gets dealt with in a timely manor.”

This is just one of several, similar incidents over the past few months. In December, Cranbrook residents took to social media after a potentially dangerous mess was left at Jim Smith Lake. The post cited rusty nails and broken glass, among other things.

Last summer, reports of beer cans and garbage found along local rivers were frequent. Other posts on private Facebook groups showed garbage left at local campsites.

Paulsen adds that everyone needs to pitch in to keep our parks safe and clean. Let the City know if the garbage cans are full, or if there is something that needs addressing.

“We want to encourage the public to use the garbage cans provided,” said Paulsen. “These are trying times right now for everyone, so we appreciate if everyone can pitch in to keep our play spaces clean.”

To download the Cranbrook 311 app, visit their website at cranbrook.ca or search for it in your phone’s app store. You can also call 311 to voice your concern.



