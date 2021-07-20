Cranbrook residents asked to use less water as hot weather presses on

The City of Cranbrook is asking water users to be aware and follow the current outdoor watering practices as hot weather and lack of rainfall forecasted. (File Photo)

The City of Cranbrook is asking residents to be mindful about water consumption, with no rain in the forecast and more hot days ahead.

The City has outdoor watering restrictions that they roll out in phases. Under the current restrictions (phase one), even numbered properties may water on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. Odd numbered properties may water on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday, with no watering on Wednesdays. Outdoor water use is only allowed from 4a.m. to 11a.m. and 7p.m. to 11p.m. on your watering day.

The City will be cutting back on outdoor water use as well, specifically through the quantity of water used to irrigate City owned property.

“With the long-range weather forecast telling us to expect more of the same temperatures for the foreseeable future, Public Works will be looking at ways to reduce the quantity of water being used for irrigation of City owned green spaces, playgrounds, parks and play fields,” said Jason Perrault, Public Works Manager. “Our initial target will be to reduce irrigation schedules by five to ten per cent. This conservation effort may result in green spaces and play fields appearing more dry and less green than in previous years. The City asks for patience during the summer as we all move forward in these conditions.”

In terms of City spray parks, the City will continue to monitor water levels in the reservoir and may reduce the hours of operation for spray parks if necessary, Perrault said in an email to the Townsman.

“We understand that these parks are a great asset and are used by many families in the community,” he said. “Discussions will be ongoing and we will ensure that the community is well advised if the need arises for the spray parks to be closed.”

Public Works continually monitors water levels at the Philips Reservoir, which is where Cranbrook’s water comes from.

According to the City, as of July 12, 2021, the reservoir is trending downwards, due to higher consumption rates.

“This trend is not sustainable in the long run as the current hot dry conditions are forecasted through much of the summer,” said the City. “Both Joseph Creek and Gold Creek water supply to the Philips Reservoir are regularly monitored upstream of the reservoir. We are currently sitting at level two drought conditions in our area.

“As this hot weather continues, the City will monitor water levels and determine if and when we may need to decrease the number of water days allowed.”

Perrault says there is a very real possibility that the City may need to move to phase two of water restrictions, before the Philips Reservoir dips below 75 per cent capacity, especially if it is not being replenished by rainwater and creek water.

All of the City’s information about water restrictions, water quality, and the City’s water system can be found on the City website at cranbrook.ca/residents/water-conservation/.



