Cranbrook resident missing since Wednesday afternoon

RCMP looking for assistance in finding Jim Roberts

Cranbrook RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in locating a local Cranbrook resident.

On October 17, 72-year old Jim Roberts was reported missing by family members after last being seen around 3 pm.

Jim was last seen wearing a western style button-up shirt, blue jeans, white running shoes and a grey/black Rocky Mountain Ranch hat. Jim might have a possible black hoodie with white writing on it. Jim has heart issues and requires medication on a regular basis.

Should you locate Jim please immediately contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

Great British Columbia ShakeOut earthquake drill reminder
Man linked to Saudi prince at consulate when writer vanished

