The City of Cranbrook. Townman file photo.

Cranbrook receives $4M in federal infrastructure funding

Cranbrook is receiving $4.1 million from the federal government through an infrastructure funding program that will go towards upgrades to an existing wastewater treatment lagoon system.

The project will also include replacement of piping between and underneath lagoon cells, repairing and regrading of lagoon dyke slopes with armouring along Joseph Creek and other works.

The province has contributed $3.2 million to the project, while the city’s cost is $822,000, according to a news release from the federal government.

Elsewhere in the region, $491,400 is going to the Regional District of East Kootenay for broadband connectivity improvements, with the installation of fibre-optic lines and connecting telecommunications equipment and town assets to the Columbia Basin Broadband Corporation’s regional network.

“In partnership with the federal government, we are investing in infrastructure that will strengthen communities by boosting local economies and creating opportunities for people across British Columbia,” said Michelle Mungall, the MLA for Nelson-Creston. “Now, more than ever, people need public spaces and services to support their health and well-being, and this infrastructure funding will bring jobs and hope to communities when they need it most.”

All told, the federal program is contributing $22.6 million , while the province is kicking in $15 million for 25 projects in municipalities, regional districts and Indigenous communities across the Okanagan and Kootenay regions, which are also contributing a total of $4 million for their shares of each project.

“Investing in community, recreation and cultural centres promotes people’s health and well-being and builds strong dynamic communities where people want to put down roots and do business,” said Terry Beech, the MP for Burnaby North-Seymour.

“Cultural hubs like the Nelson Civic Theatre and the Okanagan Indian Band’s Cultural Arbor are the backbone of our communities and important focal points for activities that bring people together and help us grow. These, along with the 23 other projects we’re announcing today, will support local economies now, help celebrate local heritage, and bring residents new amenities and programs that will make a real difference in people’s lives for years to come.”

Interior Health will not expand Police and Crisis Team

Southeast Division Chief Superintendent Brad Haugli asked IH to expand the program

Fort Steele reopening with reduced capacity, services

Heritage town reopening to visitors after closing doors due to COVID-19 concerns

Work set to begin on passing lane near Jaffray

The province says work will soon begin on a westbound passing lane

Cranbrook Public Library to reopen with limited capacity, restrictions

The Cranbrook Public Library is reopening to the public, following a closure

UPDATE: Military reservist facing 22 charges after allegedly ramming gates at Rideau Hall

The man, who police have not yet officially identified, will be charged with multiple offences

Alberta health minister orders review into response after noose found in hospital in 2016

a piece of rope tied into a noose was found taped to the door of an operating room at the Grande Prairie Hospital in 2016.

B.C.'s major rivers surge, sparking flood warnings

A persistent low pressure system over Alberta has led to several days of heavy rain

B.C.'s Indigenous rights law faces 2020 implementation deadline

Pipeline projects carry on as B.C. works on UN goals

'Mind boggling': B.C. man $1 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 a second time

David O'Brien hopes to use his winnings to travel and of course keep playing the lottery

White-throated sparrows have changed their tune, B.C. study unveils

Study marks an unprecedented development scientists say has caused them to sit up and take note

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won't be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

Lower Mainland teacher facing child pornography charges

Elazar Reshef, 52, has worked in the Delta School District

All community COVID-19 outbreaks declared over in B.C.

Abbotsford manufacturer cleared by Dr. Bonnie Henry

