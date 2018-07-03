Cranbrook receives 400K windfall from province

Funding comes from traffic fines and programs geared towards smaller communities.

Cranbrook is benefitting from bad driving behaviour with a windfall of $396,245 that has been doled out from the provincial government reaped from the Traffic Fine Revenue Sharing Program.

The funding was also supplemented with support from the Small Community Grant and the Regional District Grant.

There are no stipulations attached to the money, meaning communities can spend it where they see appropriate needs, which could include infrastructure projects, police resources and staffing or public safety programs.

“Local governments use these grants to help provide the services, programs and infrastructure that promote safety and benefit communities throughout the Province,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “These types of services are a big part of what makes living in British Columbia so great, and our government is pleased to provide these resources to continue building an even better B.C.”

All told, the province is distributing $108 million to communities across British Columbia.

“We are pleased to share traffic-fine revenues with local governments to support their policing costs and community safety initiatives to help keep B.C. a safe place to live,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “Our government is committed to continued support of local initiatives that benefit people throughout the province.”

According to the province, $1.1 billion has been distributed since 2009.

In terms of funding breakdown, $54 million comes from the Small Community Grant and Regional District Grant funding, while communities with 5,000 or greater will receive $51 million in Traffic Fine Revenue Sharing Grant funding.

Communities with less than 5,000 will receive a tax reduction in the provincial police tax of roughly $2 million per year.

