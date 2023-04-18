Cranbrook receives $3M in federal infrastructure grant funding

Cranbrook is receiving just under $3 million from the federal government that is earmarked for wastewater treatment upgrades, according to a news release from the Union of British Columbia Municipalities issued Monday, April 17.

The funding was part of a federal government announcement providing over $100 million to local governments in the province, as all 45 identified projects were recipients of UBCM’s third application-based intake for a federal infrastructure fund.

Terry Beech, MP for Burnaby North-Seymour, announced the funding alongside Anne Kang, BC Minister of Municipal Affairs and Jen Ford, president of UBCM.

“Investing in the Strategic Priorities Fund of the Canada Community-Building Fund represents our government’s commitment to bettering communities across Canada,” said Beech, in a news release.

“We are helping British Columbians fund infrastructure projects that promote productivity, economic growth, a clean environment, and, ultimately, create stronger cities. We will continue to deliver funding through CCBF to build a more prosperous future together.”

Over in the Elk Valley, Sparwood received just under $6 million for a second phase of wastewater treatment plant upgrades, while up in Golden, the town received $85,000 for a sanitary sewer master plan.

“As British Columbia continues to grow and welcome newcomers, communities face increasing demands for services and infrastructure,” said Kang. “This is why our government is supporting projects like road development and wastewater management. We’re ensuring that British Columbians have access to these essential services and amenities that they can rely on within their communities.”

Elsewhere in the West Kootenay, the City of Nelson is receiving $395,000 for a liquid waste management plan, while the Village of Nakusp is receiving $527,000 for a Raw Water Irrigation project and Castlegar got $6 million for an air terminal building expansion and ground side entrance improvements.

““B.C. communities are expanding services to meet the needs of a growing population,” said Jen Ford, president of UBCM. “The federal government is to be commended for the continuing renewal of local infrastructure through the Canada Community-Building Fund. This program has delivered over $4.6 billion to thousands of projects across B.C. like Colwood’s multi-use pathway.”