Cranbrook receives $3.7 million grant to counter COVID-19 impacts

The City of Cranbrook will be receiving $3.76 million from the province as part of emergency safe restart funding for B.C. municipalities reeling from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding, provided by the federal and provincial governments and administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities, will be used to address financial challenges and expenses posed by COVID-19.

City staff are working to identify 2020 purchases for cost-recovery, considering COVID-related projects for 2010 and budgeting coverage of estimated lost 2021 revenue.

Administration staff, along with mayor and council, are currently gearing up to begin fall budget discussions where further debate on funding priorities will occur.

Eligible costs for that grant funding include areas of municipal operations such as revenue shortfalls, facility reopening and operating costs, emergency planning, bylaw enforcement, information technology and digital costs, services for vulnerable persons, and more.

The city must track and report to the province how the $3.7 million is spent.

The City of Kimberley is receiving $2 million, while the Regional District of East Kootenay is receiving $641,000 from the same granting stream.