Cranbrook RCMP’s week on the beat

Cranbrook’s RCMP detachment received 178 calls for service throughout the week of June 25 to July 2, 2018. False alarms and false 911 calls made up 13 of these calls, and 10 were mental health related.. Of those there were eight apprehensions, with four being in assistance to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

On the traffic front, RCMP dealt with one impaired driver, five collisions which included four with minor injuries, one road rage related incident and one collision where the driver fled on foot leaving their passenger. That investigation remains ongoing.

In total they received 22 driving complaints, with seven of those coming from within Cranbrook and 15 from the highway and rural areas. There was one hit and run where two parked cars were damaged.

There were seven assaults reported over this past week. Domestic assaults where charges have been laid made up three of them. One incident involved an incident with a knife resulting in injury and an incident where the victim was injured and forcibly confined. Another was a mutual fight between two individuals known to each other.

A total of 18 thefts occurred during this period including four instances of shoplifting and four thefts from autos. There was one attempt on a theft of a vehicle, one theft of a Honda ATV and one vehicle that was taken without the owner’s consent. One bicycle was also stolen.

There were no break and enters into either businesses nor residences. One abandoned building was entered.

In terms of drug seizures there were two, both marijuana.

