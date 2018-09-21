Cranbrook RCMP Weekly Report: September 10 to 17

• Calls for Service: 139

• Impaired Driving: One (alcohol)

• Collisions in the city: Four collisions — a vehicle accident involving two vehicles where one driver was issued an immediate roadside prohibition due to alcohol impairment, no injuries; all other accidents resulted in property damage and/or minor injury.

• Collisions outside the city: One — a two-vehicle collision resulting in property damage and minor injury.

• Driving Complaints: Nine (three in the city and six outside the city).

Hit and Run: 0

Assaults: Four – two cases of domestic assault; a male victim sustained severe hand injury but was uncooperative with police as to how it occurred. A home invasion and assault (as reported in Wednesday’s Townsman).

• Mental Health Related Calls: 10 (with five calls for assistance to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital).

• Thefts: 13

• Shoplifting: Six

• Theft of Auto: One — still under investigation

• Theft from Auto: One – license plate decal allegedly stolen

Theft Other: Four — three unfounded reports of thefts; several mounted antlers stolen.

• Theft Bicycle: 0

• Break and Enter to Business: 0 – attempt B&E to local downtown business, no entry was gained.

• Break and Enter to Residence: Three – one incident unfounded; two other reported residential break and enters are being investigated at this time.

• Break and Enter Other: 0

• Damage to property: three – fire extinguisher taken and discharged at a local hotel/ non permanent mischief done to wall at Western Financial Place where youth was apprehended and released to mother, no charges/ family dispute resulting in broken camper windows in rural area

• Drug Seizures: 2 – marijuana

• False Alarms and False 911: Nine

S/Sgt. Hector LEE

Cranbrook RCMP Detachment Commander

House arrest for man who abused disabled B.C. woman, then blamed her
More than 35 B.C. mayors elected without contest

