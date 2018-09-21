Cranbrook RCMP Weekly Report: September 10 to 17

• Calls for Service: 139
• Impaired Driving: One (alcohol)
• Collisions in the city: Four collisions — a vehicle accident involving two vehicles where one driver was issued an immediate roadside prohibition due to alcohol impairment, no injuries; all other accidents resulted in property damage and/or minor injury.
• Collisions outside the city: One — a two-vehicle collision resulting in property damage and minor injury.
• Driving Complaints: Nine (three in the city and six outside the city).
Hit and Run: 0
Assaults: Four – two cases of domestic assault; a male victim sustained severe hand injury but was uncooperative with police as to how it occurred. A home invasion and assault (as reported in Wednesday’s Townsman).
• Mental Health Related Calls: 10 (with five calls for assistance to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital).
• Thefts: 13
• Shoplifting: Six
• Theft of Auto: One — still under investigation
• Theft from Auto: One – license plate decal allegedly stolen
Theft Other: Four — three unfounded reports of thefts; several mounted antlers stolen.
• Theft Bicycle: 0
• Break and Enter to Business: 0 – attempt B&E to local downtown business, no entry was gained.
• Break and Enter to Residence: Three – one incident unfounded; two other reported residential break and enters are being investigated at this time.
• Break and Enter Other: 0
• Damage to property: three – fire extinguisher taken and discharged at a local hotel/ non permanent mischief done to wall at Western Financial Place where youth was apprehended and released to mother, no charges/ family dispute resulting in broken camper windows in rural area
• Drug Seizures: 2 – marijuana
• False Alarms and False 911: Nine
S/Sgt. Hector LEE
Cranbrook RCMP Detachment Commander