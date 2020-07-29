Cranbrook RCMP warn of local rental scam

Cranbrook RCMP is warning the public about a rental scam that was reported on Tuesday, July 28.

Police said a resident had been in touch with a person from Washington who ‘owned’ a property in Cranbrook and wanted to rent it out. The resident received a photo of the deed to the residence, along with identification of the person renting the house.

The resident was then asked to send money before viewing the property, in order to secure the rental. She did not send any money, but went to the ‘rental’ residence and spoke with the real owner, who had not put the house up for rent.

The prospective renter was the second person who had attended the same property with the hopes of leasing it, according to RCMP.

“Scammers are going online, finding houses for sale, and posing as the owners in order to get cash,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron. “We want potential renters to know that they should not give out any money before viewing a property in person and ensuring the person showing the house or apartment proves ownership.”