Cranbrook RCMP seize drugs and weapons

The Cranbrook RCMP Crime Reduction Unit took a significant amount of drugs and weapons off the street this past weekend.

Police said in a press release Tuesday that on Saturday February 1, after a lengthy investigation, the Cranbrook RCMP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) were granted a search warrant for a hotel room in the 1400-block of Cranbrook Street North.

A large amount of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamines and cocaine was located and seized. A significant amount of cash was also seized along with a loaded .380 semi-automatic handgun.

“Our officers were able to act quickly, in order to stop an out of town drug dealer who we believe was trying to set up shop in Cranbrook, ensuring a large quantity of illicit drugs didn’t end up in our community,” says Cst. Katie Forgeron.

A suspect was taken into police custody during the execution of the search warrant. The 27-year-old, BC Lower Mainland resident, has since been released from custody pending further investigation. He faces potential charges and is expected to appear in court at a later date.