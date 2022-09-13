Cranbrook RCMP seeking video of man with possible handgun

Cranbrook RCMP is asking for help from the public after receiving reports of a man with a handgun.

Between Sept. 11 and 12, RCMP was made aware of two separate videos of a man with a handgun, RCMP said.

“The first report was of a male in Slaterville located on surveillance cameras. The man was wearing shorts and a sweatshirt and carried what appears to be a black handgun,” said RCMP. “The second report received was of the same description of the male with a handgun and the photo was circulating via Snapchat. This Snapchat video was apparently taken in the 17th Ave S and 1st St S area.”

RCMP added that they have received a copy of the video in poor quality and are unable to make out what is taking place.

“We are being told that the video of the man with the handgun was shared widely through Snapchat. We are hoping to talk with anyone who might still have that video so we can attempt to identify the suspect,” said Cst Katie Forgeron.

Anyone with any video of this man is asked to contact the Cranbrook office at 250-489-3471. Anyone with any further information is also asked to call in.