Cranbrook RCMP seeking stolen Norco bike

Police encourage use of online crime reporting tool for theft of bicycles under $5,000

Police are searching for a stolen bike that is described as dark grey, Norco Storm hardtail. (Photo submitted)

Cranbrook RCMP are on the lookout for a stolen Norco Storm bicycle that was taken from 10th St S this week.

Police say that on June 26 the local detachment was notified of the stolen bike, taken from the 900 block of 10th.

The bike is described as dark grey, Norco Storm hardtail, and was taken from a garage in the area some time between 1 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Cranbrook RCMP are asking anyone who might have information to contact the detachment at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

It’s not uncommon for bikes to be stolen in Cranbrook, with people posting online frequently about bike thefts.

Police encourage anyone who experiences theft to report it through the non-emergency line, or through the online crime reporting tool.

The online crime reporting tool was launched in 2020 and is intended for damage, theft and lost property.

Residents and business owners, with a valid email address, can use the online crime reporting tool to report less serious crimes that occur in their communities where there is no suspect or witness and follow up by a police officer is not required, says Cranbrook RCMP.

Residents can report the following crimes online:

– Damage/mischief to property under $5,000

– Damage/mischief to a vehicle under $5,000

– Hit and run to an unoccupied vehicle or property

– Theft of bicycle under $5,000

– Theft under $5,000

– Theft from vehicle under $5,000

– Lost property

You cannot use the OCR if there is a witness or suspect (this restriction does not apply to driving complaints) or there are lost or stolen items involving personal identity, firearms, licence plates or decals.



