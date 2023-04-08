Cranbrook RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating a missing person. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Cranbrook RCMP seeking public help to locate missing person

Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public for help in locating a missing man, according to a news release issued Saturday (April 8).

Police say Roland Lionel Gamache was last seen by family on Friday, April 7th around 2 p.m.

He was last seen driving a black 2020 Hyundai Tucson, BC Plate LD760D.

Gamache is described as (link to photo):

• Caucasian male;

• 51 years;

• 6’2 tall;

• 201 lbs;

• Short dark brown hair;

• Brown eyes

“We are concerned for the well being of Roland. Anyone who sees Roland Gamache is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471,” said Constable Katie Forgeron.

