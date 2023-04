An example of the reportedly stolen truck. RCMP handout.

The Cranbrook RCMP is looking for help from the public in locating a truck that was stolen overnight.

Early Sunday (April 9) morning the Cranbrook RCMP was called to a reported truck theft from the 700 block of Industrial Rd 3.

The stolen truck is a white 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500, quad cab, long box dually. The truck is a stock model with a homemade aluminum sled deck in the back and has a BC License Plate number ST5839.

If you see this vehicle, call the Cranbrook office at 250-489-3471.