Cranbrook RCMP are seeking information on a hit and run that occurred Tuesday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Cranbrook RCMP seeking information on hit and run Tuesday morning

Cranbrook RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run early Tuesday (March 7) morning.

Police were called to a report of a hit and run at the intersection of Cranbrook St. N and Victoria Ave. at approximately 8 a.m.

The caller told police that they were in the turning lane to make a left onto Victoria Ave, when an older brown 2000s-era Ford Explorer hit the rear of the vehicle.

The Ford Explorer continued on and did not stop to see what damage was caused, according to police.

The suspect vehicle should have damage to its front driver side.

“If you see this vehicle or are the driver of the Explorer, we ask that you call the Cranbrook office at 250-489-3471,” says Cst Katie Forgeron.

