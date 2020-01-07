Cranbrook RCMP seeking information after early morning altercation

Cranbrook RCMP are asking for assistance after a person was injured and a vehicle was damaged early on January 4, 2020.

At approximately 7:30 am on Saturday, January 4, Cranbrook RCMP were called to the 700 Block of 6th Street South. The caller said that an unknown man had approached an occupied taxi, challenged those within and subsequently broke the window of the taxi. Along with the damage to the window, a passenger was struck by flying glass, receiving injuries.

The man then walked away northbound on 9th Ave South. Officers made immediate patrols in the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The male is described as five feet 10 inches, shaved head with a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a camo jacket.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time or has any information is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

RCMP

