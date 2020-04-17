Cranbrook RCMP seeking assistance in locating missing person

Cranbrook RCMP are currently asking the public to help locate a missing female.

Stephanie Lamarche was last heard from via text yesterday morning when she advised family members she was going looking for a campsite. Family has not been able to get in touch with her since that time.

Lamarche is described as:

• An Aboriginal female;

• 5’6” in height;

• Approximately 170 lbs;

• Brown hair and brown eyes

Lamarche is believed to be driving a 2012 Nissan Frontier, BC license plate NR8661.

“We just want to ensure the wellbeing of Ms. Lamarche. If anyone sees her or the vehicle they are asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP.”