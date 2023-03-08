RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Cranbrook RCMP seeking assistance in locating alleged arson suspect

Cranbrook RCMP is putting out the call for public assistance in locating a possible arson suspect.

On Feb. 26, police responded to a reported attemptted arson in the 100-block of 7th Ave S.

Investigation revealed that an unknown suspect attempted to light a residence on fire, however, the homeowner was able to chase away the suspect with a baseball bat.

Police report there was no damage to the residence and no one was injured.

“While fleeing the residence, the vehicle the suspect was driving was damaged,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron. “We are currently seeking a 2018-2021 black Toyota Camry with a missing passenger side mirror and a damaged windshield.”

Anyone with information about the incident or spots the described vehicle is encouraged to contact RCMP at 250-489-3471.

