Cranbrook RCMP are seeking information to identify an alleged arsonist who set a car on fire early Sunday (Jan. 30) morning. Photo courtesy Cranbrook RCMP.

Cranbrook RCMP have released a photo of a suspect who allegedly set fire to a vehicle parked in the 1600-block of 1A St. S early Sunday (Jan. 30) morning.

Police are seeking information and if anyone recognizes the suspect in the photo, Cranbrook RCMP can be reached at 250-489-3471.