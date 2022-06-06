Cranbrook RCMP is currently investigating after a Dodge pick up truck was stolen over the weekend. (File)

Cranbrook RCMP seek stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck

The truck was taken from 21st Ave. N. on June 4

Cranbrook RCMP is on the hunt for a stolen Dodge pickup truck after it was taken this past weekend.

RCMP say they received a report on Satruday, June 4 that a truck was stolen from the 1000 block of 21st Ave. N.

The truck has a BC license plate number of PK4804 and is a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500.

RCMP add that the truck has a dent on the driver’s side door and a sticker of a moon in the rear view window on the passenger side. The truck was taken between midnight and 11 a.m. on June 4.

RCMP are asking for help locating the truck, and anyone who spots it is asked to call the local detachment at 250-489-3471.

Cranbrook RCMP seek stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck