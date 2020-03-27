Cranbrook RCMP seek public help to find wanted man

Cranbrook RCMP are asking for public help to find a local wanted man with un-endorsed warrants.

Dylan Thomas Shular, a 23-year-old man, is currently facing warrants for assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstruction and for failing to comply with an order.

The warrants were issued following an alleged bear spraying incident on Cranbrook St. N on Jan. 31.

“Cranbrook RCMP continue their efforts to locate and safely apprehend Dylan Shular,” states Cst. Katie Forgeron. “If spotted, please do not approach Shular instead call 911 or the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.”

Shular is described as:

· A Caucasian male

· Height: 5’5”

· Weight: 135 lbs

· Hair: Brown

· Eyes: Blue

Shular may be associated to a black Dodge 4×4 pickup truck.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

