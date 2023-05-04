Cranbrook RCMP is seeking public assistance and information for a robbery investigation. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Cranbrook RCMP seek public assistance in robbery investigation

Cranbrook RCMP are seeking public assistance and information to move a recent robbery investigation forward.

Police received a report of a “significant persons offence” involving a weapon and potential violence in the early hours of May 3, according to a news release. A location of the alleged robbery was not disclosed.

While investigators identified a suspect, the file was unable to proceed as the victim told police they did not wish to participate in the court process.

“The ability of the police to effectively do their job relies on the support of the public,” said Sgt Stu Hert of the local detachment. “Incidents must be reported to police to allow investigations to commence, and victims and witnesses must be willing to provide statements and testimony in court to support prosecutions and convictions.”

“Without the support and co-operation of the public, the ability of the police to present evidence to the court and to hold these offenders accountable for their actions is severely limited.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or to call 911 if a criminal offence is being committed.

