Cranbrook RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing person

Cranbrook RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Leana (Ember) Basil.

Basil was last heard from on Tuesday, April 18th, at approximately 3:15pm, after advising she may go camping.

Basil is described as:

•40-Year-Old; Indigenous Female;

• 5’8; 130 lbs; Dark Brown,

• Shoulder Length Hair;

• Brown Eyes.

Please contact police if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Leana Basil.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Cranbrook RCMP detachment at 250-489-3471.

