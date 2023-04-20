Cranbrook RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing person

Cranbrook RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating a missing person. RCMP handout.

Cranbrook RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Leana (Ember) Basil.

Basil was last heard from on Tuesday, April 18th, at approximately 3:15pm, after advising she may go camping.

Basil is described as:

•40-Year-Old; Indigenous Female;

• 5’8; 130 lbs; Dark Brown,

• Shoulder Length Hair;

• Brown Eyes.

Please contact police if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Leana Basil.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Cranbrook RCMP detachment at 250-489-3471.