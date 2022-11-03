Cranbrook RCMP seek man who smashed window at golf course

The Cranbrook RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male who smashed a window at a Shadow Mountain golf course.

On October 21, at approximately 6 p.m., a man was captured on video at a golf course in the 7100-block of Highway 95A, the address of Shadow Mountain Golf Course. The man allegedly rummaged through vehicles before breaking a window at the business. After the window was broken the man left the area in what appears to be a red Toyota Echo.

He returned later that night and attempted to gain entry to the building. It appears the alarm scared him off and he left without entering.

“RCMP is asking the public’s assistance in identifying either the male or the vehicle in the photos, in order for us to further our investigation” says Cst Katie Forgeron.