Cranbrook RCMP seek help in identifying subject

Several vehicles had mirrors smashed in August, caught on video

Cranbrook RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who recently damaged several vehicles on 6th Ave S.

RCMP reports that on August 21, 2021, a call came in stating that several vehicles had been damaged in the 100-block of 6th Avenue S.

Police say that several vehicles in the area had their mirrors damaged or cracked as a result of being hit. RCMP canvassed the area and got security camera footage of one of the vehicles being damaged at 2:40 a.m. that day.

“We are asking people to take a look at the video and see if they are able to identify the suspect who is kicking the mirror on the vehicle parked on the roadway.” said Cst. Katie Forgeron. “Several vehicles were subject to damage from this individual.”

Anyone who has information or can identify the person in the video is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

