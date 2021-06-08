Cranbrook RCMP seek driver, witnesses in hit and run involving youth

In May, a Cranbrook youth was struck by an SUV; investigation is ongoing

Cranbrook RCMP is looking for the driver of a white SUV that allegedly struck a youth on their bike a few weeks ago.

According to RCMP, around 8:30a.m. on May 14th, a youth was travelling on his bike and was struck by a white SUV.

“The youth was riding north bound on 20th Ave S toward 2nd St S heading to school. As the youth crossed over 2A St South, a white SUV, described as a GMC Yukon or Toyota 4Runner style, turned left onto 20th Ave S and struck one of the rear pegs on the back of the youths bike,” said an RCMP press release. “The youth was thrown from his bike and sustained minor injuries.”

RCMP is looking for witnesses to the incident, and is asking the driver to come forward.

“We are continuing our investigation into this matter and are hopeful that the driver of the SUV will come forward,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cranbrook office at 250-489-3471.