Police are searching for a tan or gold coloured SUV that side swiped another vehicle this afternoon in Cranbrook. (Black Press file photo)

Cranbrook RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for a tan or gold SUV — possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe — that side-swiped another vehicle after driving over the Victoria Ave. median while leaving the Co-Op gas station.

The driver of the SUV did not stop and headed south on Cranbrook St. N.

The incident happened at approximately 1 p.m.

Anyone who spots this vehicle is asked to call the Cranbrook RCMP non-emergency line at 250-489-3471.