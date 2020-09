E-bike was reported missing on Sunday between 2:50 - 4:50 p.m.

On Sunday, Sept. 6, a Giant Intrigue Full Suspension e-bike was stolen from behind 10th Ave. S between 2:50 – 4:50 p..m.

The e-bike had been chained to a fence by the owner and when she came back, the had been cut and the bike was gone.

Anyone with information about the stolen e-bike is asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471, or by reaching out to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and canadiancrimestoppers.org