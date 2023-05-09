Cranbrook RCMP are looking for a stolen Ford Escape. RCMP handout.

Cranbrook RCMP searching for stolen vehicle

Cranbrook RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating a reported stolen vehicle.

According to a police bulletin issued Tuesday (May 9) afternoon, Cranbrook RCMP are searching for a 2009 white Ford Escape stolen from the Mount Pyramid Crescent neighbourhood.

The vehicle has rear BC license plate #SD258V, however, the front license plate is missing.

Crime Stoppers pays cash for information leading to the arrest of any car thief. If you have information on any vehicle theft, call the R.C.M.P. at (250) 489-3471 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

