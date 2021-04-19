Cranbrook RCMP searching for stolen Dodge pickup truck

The truck was last seen on April 18th at the 200 block of Van Horne St. N.

Cranbrook RCMP is once again asking for the public’s help in searching for a stolen vehicle.

The local detachment is reporting a pickup truck having been stolen on April 18th.

RCMP says the truck was last seen being driven away from the 200 block of Van Horne St. N. at 5:26 a.m. on Sunday. The truck is described as a red and silver Dodge Ram 2500 with no tailgate and no license plates. The box of the truck has snow plow mounting equipment inside.

Cranbrook RCMP is asking anyone who sees the vehicle to contact the detachment at (250) 489-3471 or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

