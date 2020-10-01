Cranbrook RCMP searching for stolen bike

A blue Norco bike was taken from a shed at a house in the Fort Steele area

Cranbrook RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a bike that was recently stolen from the Fort Steele area.

Police said in a press release that a Fat Bike, a bicycle with oversized tires designed for riding off-road, was stolen in Fort Steele between September 12 and September 18, 2020. It is a dark blue, Norco bike and had been stored in a shed by the owner before it was stolen.

The Cranbrook detachment is asking anyone who might have any information to contact them at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



