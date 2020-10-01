Cranbrook RCMP searching for stolen bike

A blue Norco bike was taken from a shed at a house in the Fort Steele area

Cranbrook RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a bike that was recently stolen from the Fort Steele area.

Police said in a press release that a Fat Bike, a bicycle with oversized tires designed for riding off-road, was stolen in Fort Steele between September 12 and September 18, 2020. It is a dark blue, Norco bike and had been stored in a shed by the owner before it was stolen.

The Cranbrook detachment is asking anyone who might have any information to contact them at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First Nations Health Authority chief medical officer concerned with rising COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Cranbrook RCMP searching for stolen bike

A blue Norco bike was taken from a shed at a house in the Fort Steele area

Two new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region is at 533

Ecosystem restoration burn planned for Premier Lake area

A prescribed ecosystem restoration burn is being planned for 12 hectares in… Continue reading

Ktunaxa Nation shares pledge of respect to mark Orange Shirt Day

The Ktunaxa Nation is sharing a pledge to help mark Orange Shirt… Continue reading

Key City Theatre moves ahead with phase two of upgrades

Board of Directors optimistic about future of arts community in Cranbrook

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

Winter tires, chains now mandatory along most B.C. highways

Drivers without the proper winter tires – which must also be in good condition – can be fined $109

Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

Health Canada approved the BCube test from Hyris Ltd. in the United Kingdom Sept. 23

First Nations Health Authority chief medical officer concerned with rising COVID-19 cases

“There’s still so much we don’t know and we’re learning everyday about this particular virus.”

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FINLAYSON: COVID-related job losses concentrated in urban areas… especially Metro Vancouver

The biggest job losses, in absolute terms, have been in Metro Vancouver

6 puppies rescued in mass seizure on Princeton farm die from illness: BC SPCA

Of the 97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized, most of the puppies suffered from parvo

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

Most Read