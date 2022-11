Crnabrook RCMP is searching for Evelynn ‘Betsy’ Smith, who was last seen in Jaffray on Friday (Nov11) evening at 9 p.m. Photo RCMP handout.

The Cranbrook RCMP is currently seeking assistance to locate a missing teenager.

Evelynn “Betsy” Smith was last seen by family members Friday night around 9p.m. in Jaffray, B.C..

Betsy is described as:

· 16 years old

· 5’4” in height

· 120 lbs

· Brown medium length straight hair

· Brown eyes

If anyone has any information on Betsy’s location, call the Cranbrook RCMP detachment at 250-489-3471.