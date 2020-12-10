Cranbrook RCMP searching for missing person: Donald White

Cranbrook RCMP is currently asking the public to help locate a missing man.

Donald White was last seen on December 9, 2020 when he left his residence in the 700-block of 12th Avenue, sometime between 12:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Donald is described as:

• 5 ft 7 in tall;

• 250 lbs;

• short grey hair:

• clean shaven;

• wears glasses;

Donald is believed to be driving his 1995 blue Ford pickup truck, which bears BC license plates 4162JW.

“Mr. White has a medical condition which requires that he take medication regularly. We are concerned as he left these medications behind. Anyone who sees Donald or the his vehicle is asked to contact their local police or the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471”, said Constable Katie Forgeron.