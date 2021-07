Cranbrook RCMP are requesting public assistance in locating a missing woman.

According to police, Courtney Johnson was last seen leaving the Mayook area southeast of Cranbrook around 12 p.m. on Friday, July 2.

Johnson is driving a grey 2019 Chevrolet Suburban with BC license plate LK884F.

Johnson is described as a Caucasian female, 5’7”, 150 lbs, blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.